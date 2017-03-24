The only tracks you need to hear this week

A synth pop gem by Nite Jewel, a minimalistic rap banger by Tommy Genesis, a basement rave anthem by Objekt, and an underwater guitar jam by Infinite Bisous are just some of the tracks covered in this week’s musically diverse playlist. Along the way there’s a new track by Snoh Aalegra – which eagle-eared listeners will recognise as the sample from Drake’s “Do Not Disturb”, taken from his recent More Life project – and a liquid synth track by FKA twigs producer K.R.O.S.S.

Listen to the playlist below.