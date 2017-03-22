Cradle of Filth shade Kanye West for wearing their merch

Yeezy needs that ‘Nymphetamine Fix’ from the Suffolk metalers

Kanye Cradle of Filth
via Facebook (Cradle of Filth)

The heavy metal aesthetic has permeated the style of rappers like Pusha T and singers like Zayn and Justin Bieber; the gritty, distressed looks of metalheads have rubbed off big time on brands from Vetements to Supreme. Kanye West’s popular Yeezus tour merch called to mind Metallica’s iconic 80s branding, and now Ye’s stepped out in a Cradle of Filth shirt – but the metal band seem unenthused.

The band, formed in the 90s in Suffolk, posted a photo of TLOP rapper and designer (who was on a night out in LA) on their Facebook page with the caption: “Kanye West. Cradle of Filth fan. Fortunately not a collaborator”.

Maybe West is among the two million Facebook fans of the band, and was just low-key showing love. Maybe it’s a hint at what’s to come for his Yeezy aesthetic. Or – and this is what we’re hoping for – an important musical collab has been sparked.

