Rihanna gets drunk and livestreams her debut on Bates Motel

Finally, after some teasers, we got to see Rihanna onscreen in Bates Motel, the modernised prequel to Alfred Hitchock’s Psycho. Our first full look at the singer in the role of Marion Crane was also Rih’s too: to celebrate, she watched it with friends, got drunk and livestreamed their reactions.

Rihanna recorded herself and her mates on Instagram live, playfully dissecting her role and providing some commentary scene-by-scene. After a little while, it turned into a drinking game, where everyone took a shot when ever someone said ‘Norman’ (that’s a lot).

The ANTI singer has taken on a role originally played by Janet Leigh in the Hitchcock film. The fifth episode of the final series sets up Marion Crane and her soon-to-be doomed arrival at the Bates motel. Executive producer Kerry Ehrin previously told EW that the show would take a closer look at Crane’s character, fleshing out her romantic relationship and her life before the now iconic shower scene.

Watch the IG livestream of Rihanna below.