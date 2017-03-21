The K-Pop songs you need to hear this month

Whether you’re a serious fan or a curious newcomer, discover a monthly roundup of new releases from South Korea. From K-Pop to hip hop and everything in between, gorge yourself on all that’s new.

In K-Pop, dating has long been regarded as taboo, with many groups given dating bans as they build a loyal following. This often instills a sense that a group belongs to the fans – even if they are free to date, it’s preferred to be an out-of-sight, out-of-mind situation. When two idols are revealed to be dating each other (they’re usually outed by a tabloid), many fans furiously retract their support, and the internet echoes with the gnashing of teeth. While this is certainly not the mindset shared by all K-Pop fans, either in Korea or internationally, the fact that dating can still be called a ‘scandal’ in 2017 speaks for itself. This month, the how-dare-they-date alarm sounded over Twice’s Mina and GOT7’s BamBam in light of a leaked photo. Their label, JYP, responded by saying that the two were merely friends – but as social media, K-Pop sites, and forums continued unearthing videos and stills to try and prove otherwise, Mina faced backlash from fans and a cruel dose of shaming. BamBam, meanwhile, continued with the promotional campaign for GOT7’s new album.

Speaking of which, “Arrival” was final installment of GOT7’s Flight Log trilogy. Lead single “Never Ever” featured somewhat patchier production, but lesser-utilised vocalists Yugyeom and Jinyoung came to the fore and nailed their performances. B.A.P’s Himchan and Jongup also found the spotlight on their group’s comeback, the emotional, trance-tinged “Wake Me Up”, which saw leader Bang Yongguk make a welcome return after a mental health hiatus.

In hip hop, Ja Mezz tapped the talented rapper Giriboy to produce his new material, including the hazy stylings of “Party”, while Keith Ape dropped “Swanton Bomb”, an homage to wrestling legend Jeff Hardy that was typically unhinged, as if Ape and Limp Bizkit were stuck in a too-small cupboard. BTS’s Rap Monster released his much anticipated Wale collaboration, the socially charged (and very BTS sounding) “Change”; there’s an undeniable chemistry between them, and the song’s final minute is its real stand out. Finally, anyone craving a slice of indie should look to singer Ashmute and her track “Scenery”, which sounds like a delicately autumnal Lana Del Rey and looks like the coolest home movie you’ll never make.

GFRIEND – “FINGERTIP”

Since completing their schoolgirl trilogy last year with the brilliant “Rough”, there’s been debate over where six-member GFriend would go next creatively. Debuting two years ago, their biggest strength has been solidifying a recognisable sound where typical girl group sweetness is weighted through guitar riffs and orchestration, without letting the quality dip nor stagnate. They’ve managed, however, to best themselves with “Fingertip”, which sees them become even more instantaneous, slick, and polished. There’s whining, persuasive guitars, funky slap bass and sparkling synths that hark to Infinite and KARA’s disco pop rock, plus the irrepressible “tang tang tang” lyrical hook, all densely and propulsively packed in for a fast ride. It’s a case of the more you listen, the more you find, which you’ll need to do without the sumptuous distraction of the MV (music video), a glorious mix of fantasy, anime, cosmic backdrops, and astral projection. As a whole, it sets GFriend on the path of being the girl group of 2017.