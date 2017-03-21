Natalie Portman stars in James Blake’s new video

Watch the heavily pregnant actress rise from the water in the UK singer-songwriter’s striking new visual for ‘My Willing Heart’

MusicNews

Natalie Portman is the star of James Blake’s new video. The striking visual for “My Willing Heart” (taken from Blake’s third album The Colour In Anything, released last year) was directed by Anna Rose Holmer and depicts a heavily pregnant Portman rising from underwater.

According a press release, the video was shot in Los Angeles just days before Portman gave birth – it’s even possible to see the baby kicking around the 2.20 mark. Holmer’s visuals shift Blake’s lyrics away from romanticism towards maternal metaphors, shooting with monochrome images and soft focus textures.

The press release further outlines that Blake will be touring European dates throughout June, including some support slots for Radiohead, and that the singer-songwriter is also at work on new material.

Watch the video for “My Willing Heart” above.

