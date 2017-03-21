Natalie Portman stars in James Blake’s new video

Natalie Portman is the star of James Blake’s new video. The striking visual for “My Willing Heart” (taken from Blake’s third album The Colour In Anything, released last year) was directed by Anna Rose Holmer and depicts a heavily pregnant Portman rising from underwater.

According a press release, the video was shot in Los Angeles just days before Portman gave birth – it’s even possible to see the baby kicking around the 2.20 mark. Holmer’s visuals shift Blake’s lyrics away from romanticism towards maternal metaphors, shooting with monochrome images and soft focus textures.