Listen to Robyn’s new track ‘Honey’ from the Girls episode

On this week’s episode of Girls, melancholic and sweet electro pop queen Robyn shared a new song, titled “Honey”.

Writing on Instagram, the singer detailed how Girls creator and actor Lena Dunham contacted her to ask if she would let her use another of her songs. Robyn gave her a selection of tracks she had been working on, and Dunham chose “Honey”. “It wasn’t ready to be released, but I finished this version for her and Girls <3,” she wrote.

“Thank you @lenadunham for making this tv-show that flips my brain like a burger like 15 times every episode, I love that feeling!” Robyn added. “And for bringing up all these emotionally complex situations in such a brilliant way, without making excuses. And thank you for asking me to make music for your work.”

The last full-length release from the queen of Konichiwa Records was in 2010 with Body Talk. Robyn recently joined the xx onstage in London to perform “With Every Heartbeat”.

Dunham, in her own Instagram post, wrote about how the final season of the show “needed some Robyn – after all, Hannah would not be Hannah without a lot of dancing on her own”, referencing the first season’s use of the classic “Dancing On My Own”.

She also added the track was a version of a song on Robyn’s upcoming album (!).

Listen to the track below.