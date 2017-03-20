TLC are playing their first ever UK show

TLC may be the most successful American girl group of all time, but they’ve strangely never played a show in the UK. All that is set to change later this year, however, as they touch down in London for a performance at Camden Koko on May 9.

It’s been 15 years since the R&B group released their last studio album 3D and since the passing of founding member Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes in a car accident. After a long period of silence, the band’s remaining members Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins and Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas crowdfunded the recording of a new album, raising $150,000 in just two days, and last year released two new songs from the upcoming project.

The Koko show follows a string of live shows as a duo, including sold-out arena concerts in Japan. Tickets for the show go on sale on March 24.

This isn’t the only news from camp TLC – according to their publicist, a new album is due this summer.