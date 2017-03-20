Has the tracklist of the new Gorillaz album leaked?

Gorillaz have been teasing their new album since the end of last year, but a fuller picture of the record has yet to emerge besides “Hallelujah Money”, a politically-charged song released for Inauguration Day in January. Now, however, a batch of new Gorillaz titles have been registered to the Phonographic Performance Ltd licensing agency that seem to reveal the track names and guest collaborators of their long-awaited next long-player.

As reported by the GorillazNorthAmerica fansite, the titles suggest a diverse range of collaborators from the contemporary pop, hip hop, and dancehall worlds, as well as a few surprising cult icons. Amongst the crop of new artists, Vince Staples, D.R.A.M., Kelela, Ray BLK, Popcaan, and Kali Uchis are all included, while more leftfield collaborators include legendary house vocalist Jamie Principle, American pop icon Carly Simon. Most surprising? A rumoured appearance by the legendary Grace Jones.

Elsewhere, the band have been teasing new music on a recently-launched Snapchat, sending out in-the-studio footage and clips of music. All of the clips include a countdown clock – but counting down to what?

Given this news, and the fact that Gorillaz recently announced their live return, it’s looking likely that news will arrive any day now. We’ve reached out to Gorillaz’s representatives for comment. Otherwise, check out the snaps and the full 26 tracks that were registered (listed in alphabetical order) below.

Andromeda (feat. D.R.A.M.)

Ascension (feat. Vince Staples)

Busted and Blue

Carnival (feat. Anthony Hamilton)

Charger (feat. Grace Jones)

Circle of Friendz (feat. Brandon Markell Holmes)

Halfway to the Halfway House (feat. Peven Everett)

Hallelujah Money (feat. Benjamin Clementine)

Interlude: Elevator Going Up

Interlude: New World

Interlude: Penthouse

Interlude: Talk Radio

Interlude: The Elephant

Interlude: The Non-conformist Oath

Let Me Out (feat. Mavis Staples & Pusha T)

Momentz (feat. De La Soul)

Out of Body (feat. Kilo Kish, Zebra Katz & Imani Voshana)

Saturnz Barz (feat. Popcaan)

Sex Murder Party (feat. Jamie Principle & Zebra Katz)

She’s My Collar (feat. Kali Uchis)

Strobelite (feat. Peven Everett)

Submission (feat. Danny Brown & Kelela)

The Apprentice (feat. Rag’n’bone Man, Zebra Katz & Ray BLK)

Ticker Tape (feat. Carly Simon & Kali Uchis)

We Got the Power (feat. Jehnny Beth)