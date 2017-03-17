Anohni releases her moving Paradise EP

Anohni has shared her next EP, titled Paradise: a companion piece to her highly acclaimed, politically and emotionally charged 2016 album Hopelessness.

The musician has collaborated with producers Oneohtrix Point Never and Hudson Mohawke again for her latest release.

Earlier this week, Anohni announced that she would send the final track from the EP “I Never Stopped Loving You” with fans who sent her a “gesture of anonymous vulnerability”. Fans could email Anohni with a few lines about their hopes and dreams for the future to receive what she called “the final piece of the puzzle”.

The album artwork for Paradise features nine different women, including Anohni. Her tracks explore the current environmental crisis, dangerous toxic masculinity, love, heartache, political corruption and greed.

“Your wealth is predicated upon the poverty of others, what’s your legacy? Burning oceans, burning populations, our burning lungs,” she sings on “Jesus Will Kill You”.

