Arca plays a wounded matador in his ‘Reverie’ video

Following his recent visual for “Anoche”, Arca has revealed another stunning video from his forthcoming self-titled album.

“Reverie” was originally the working title for what would become Arca. Its video, directed by longtime visual collaborator Jesse Kanda, was filmed in one take. In it, Arca stands on mechanical, hoof-like legs, depicting a “wounded matador” (as a press release puts it) who bleeds over flower petals.

“Bullfighting is a piercing metaphor: you are fighting a bull, and at the same (time) yourself,” Arca says in a statement. “You are not the victim or the oppressor, you are both – animality and bestiality are conflated. Evoking sex invokes our animality. And evoking our animality, in turn, invokes spirituality.”

Both Arca and Kanda DJed at London’s intimate Corsica Studios last night, where they were joined by Björk, who played a surprise DJ set. Their next London show is a live appearance at the Roundhouse on April 28.