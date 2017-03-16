Morrissey is selling some extremely dumb t-shirts

Morrissey is heading out on a North American tour shortly, and fans will be able to buy a very... well, a very weird piece of merchandise at the shows. A t-shirt depicting the writer and civil rights activist James Baldwin is going on sale with the words “I wear black on the outside because black is how I feel on the inside” printed around it. In the bottom corner is Morrissey’s name.

The lyrics are taken from The Smiths’ “Unloveable”, with ‘black on the inside’ having a slightly different meaning in the context of the song. But when superimposed over the face of a black man, things are on somewhat dodgier ground – especially given it’s being used to sell a product. To Morrissey’s credit, he’s an enormous fan of Baldwin (he’s written about him in his autobiography, he’s used projections of his image in his live shows, and has described how he almost met him face-to-face in a hotel in Barcelona), so it’s probably just a very hamfisted attempt to pay tribute.