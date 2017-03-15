Donald Trump is beefing with Snoop Dogg on Twitter
In a new video the rapper fires a toy pistol at a “clown Trump” – the President has described his career as failing and said if he’d done it to Obama he’d be in jail
Donald Trump continues to contribute to his ever-expanding library of totally bizarre tweets. This time, Snoop Dogg is the focus of his vitriol, after the rapper and successful businessman (we’ll come to that shortly) released a video for the track “Lavender”, a remix of a Kaytranada and BadBadNotGood song, in which he points a toy gun at a clown-Trump hybrid.
Snoop Dogg criticised the President in an interview with Billboard, saying “The ban that this motherfucker tried to put up; him winning the presidency....it's a lot of clown shit going on that we could just sit and talk on the phone all day about, but it's a few issues that we really wanted to lock into [for the video] like police, the president and just life in general.”
Trump has now seen the video and is, as with anything that satirises him, unimpressed.
Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017
In the situation that Trump is hypothesising about, no-one would be sent to jail, but the President continues to obsess over his predecessor, perhaps unsettled by his higher levels of competency and popularity. His analysis of Snoop Dogg’s “failing career” is also inaccurate – Snoop is one of the most successful rappers of all time, has launched a highly profitable marijuana business and has just had a second season of his cooking show commissioned for a second series.
Watch the offending video below and browse a list of Donald Trump’s business disasters here.
