Donald Trump is beefing with Snoop Dogg on Twitter

Donald Trump continues to contribute to his ever-expanding library of totally bizarre tweets. This time, Snoop Dogg is the focus of his vitriol, after the rapper and successful businessman (we’ll come to that shortly) released a video for the track “Lavender”, a remix of a Kaytranada and BadBadNotGood song, in which he points a toy gun at a clown-Trump hybrid.

Snoop Dogg criticised the President in an interview with Billboard, saying “The ban that this motherfucker tried to put up; him winning the presidency....it's a lot of clown shit going on that we could just sit and talk on the phone all day about, but it's a few issues that we really wanted to lock into [for the video] like police, the president and just life in general.”

Trump has now seen the video and is, as with anything that satirises him, unimpressed.