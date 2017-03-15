Watch Kesha talk about eating disorders and online trolls

Kesha took to the stage at Texas conference SXSW, as part of the ‘Reclaiming the Internet’ programme: here, she discussed facing up to online trolls, struggling with an eating disorder, mental health and what can be expected from her highly-anticipated new music.

The singer began her open conversation with Refinery29’s Amy Emmerich, unpacking what the internet is like for young people today. With stats that show 65 per cent of people online have suffered some kind of abuse, Kesha said: “The internet shouldn’t be a place that makes us feel unsafe.”

“Young people – I feel nervous for them. I got bullied at school, but I got to go home and write songs. They get bullied at school and go home and get bullied online.”

The singer added that in disregarding the bullies, she has since “found an immense amount of strength in my vulnerabilities. It’s empowering to stop pretending to be powerful and just sit in my power of imperfection and emotionally insecure human-ness.”

Kesha has been a dedicated advocate for people who have experienced body-shaming, as well as a passionate ally for the LGBT community.

Instagram was also discussed during the live conversation. The artist related that she thought it was a great platform for getting to know and supporting her fans, but, that it was also quite a negative space. She continued: “I always gravitate toward the one negative (comment). I hold onto that. I internalise it, and I know it’s not healthy. It’s an unhealthy habit to go in and redo something I know is just gonna hurt me. So I stopped reading comments. I think everyone should develop their own healthy relationship with the internet.”