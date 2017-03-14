Michael Stipe soundtracks NYC film using a Moog synth

Moogfest is a four-day festival started as a tribute to synthesizer pioneer Bob Moog. Now in its 11th year, the festival will hit Durham, North Carolina on May 18-21 and feature artists like Animal Collective, Flying Lotus, Stranger Things composers SURVIVE, and Björk collaborator The Haxan Cloak. It’ll also feature a brand new audio-visual installation from Michael Stipe, former frontman of Athens, Georgia alt-rock icons R.E.M.

Stipe’s installation is described in a press release as “an exploration of desire and movement” that will showcase video footage shot by Stipe in New York City over the years. The soundtrack will be created by Stipe himself exclusively using Moog instruments – which the musician describes as a “rare solo composition”. The installation will continuously run throughout the festival.

Elsewhere, the festival will feature talks from figures in the music, art, science, and technology sectors, with CERN particle physicist Dr. Kate Shaw and MIT Media Lab artist Joe Davies both delivering keynotes speeches.

Check out a poster for Moogfest below and head here for more information and tickets.