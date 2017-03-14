Sampha sings on two unreleased new songs

Sampha made a name for himself as a collaborator, working with artists like Drake, Solange, Frank Ocean and more over the years. More recently, however, he’s been in the headlines as a solo artist, releasing his stellar debut album Process last month. Still, never one to rest on his laurels, the UK singer-songwriter has lent his vocals to two tracks made with XL Recordings boss Richard Russell.

Russell is currently at work on a project titled Everything Is Recorded, set to feature a range of guest collaborators ranging from Brian Eno to Damon Albarn to Peter Gabriel. It also features Sampha on at least two tracks, as DIY report: “Close But Not Quite” and the title track “Everything Is Recorded”, both of which got an airing on a recent radio show with Richard Russell broadcast on Reprezent for The xx’s Night + Day concerts.

The tracks start at the 54-minute and 1-hour 13-minute marks respectively – listen below.