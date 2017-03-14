Kristen Stewart & Chvrches team up for Planned Parenthood

Kristen Stewart has announced that she’s working on a new, “musically oriented” project with Chvrches. The Personal Shopper actress shared the news in a recent interview with The LA Times, where she revealed that the collaboration would be in aid of Planned Parenthood.

“I had been asking (Chvrches) to let me do something for them for a while,” Stewart said excitedly. “They’re so good.”

While it’s not exactly clear what this project is, it’s previously been reported that the actress is directing the group’s latest “Downside of Me” music video. However, Stewart didn’t appear to confirm this. Instead, she just revealed that the project will have “a pretty simple but definitive narrative arc”, and that it would highlight Planned Parenthood in “a sweet but quiet and confronting way.”

The healthcare provider – which gives women access to contraception, cancer screenings and abortion services – has been under threat since Donald Trump’s election in November. Earlier this month, the president threatened to strip it of $500 million worth of annual federal funding unless it agreed to stop providing abortions.

As well as his fascination with making women’s lives miserable, Trump also has a fascination with Stewart – tweeting about the actress’s personal relationships repeatedly over the last few years. Stewart has responded with incredulity. “The president is not a huge fan of me, but that is so OK,” she said last month on SNL. “Donald, if you didn't like me then, you’re really probably not going to like me now, ’cause... I’m, like, so gay, dude.”