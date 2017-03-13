Patti Smith gives life advice in new Song to Song clip

Terrence Malick’s new film Song to Song – set against the backdrop of Austin, Texas’s music scene – received its premiere at the city’s SXSW festival over the weekend. The film’s cast features Michael Fassbender, Ryan Gosling, Natalie Portman, Rooney Mara and more, as well as a host of cameos from musicians ranging from Lykke Li to Iggy Pop.

It also features an appearance from rock icon Patti Smith, who offers up advice on art and life to Rooney Mara’s character in a new clip from the film shared via Rolling Stone, which you can watch below. Besides her cameo, Smith is additionally set to contribute a new song titled “God Running” to the film.

Song to Song was shot over a half-decade period, including during the 2012 edition of Austin City Limits festival, and is due out on March 17. Watch the new clip and the trailer below.