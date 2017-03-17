The only tracks you need to hear this week

Our pick of the best new music this week, with new songs from Mabel, TOPS, Actress and more

This week kicks off with two returning artists: Canadian guitar pop foursome TOPS reveal the lush “Petals” from their forthcoming third album Sugar at the Gate, while London R&B artist Mabel ends a quiet few months with the sweet groove of “Finders Keepers”. Elsewhere there are some established acts and newcomers alike. In the case of the former, electronic innovator Actress returns with “X22RME”, while NYC group Blonde Redhead sound arresting on “Golden Light”. With the latter, Lully shares the bright “Glow Sustain” following a feature in a playlist of ‘kick-ass women’ curated by fictional Gorillaz guitarist Noodle, Yung Lean/Sadboys producer Yung Sherman gets trancey and emotional on “Innocence”, and Scottish wunderkind Sam Gellaitry drops the opulent “Ceremony”.

Listen to the playlist below.

