Frank Ocean drops new song 'Chanel’
The track came out on the second episode of his Beats 1 show ‘Blonded’
After an extended period where people were unsure whether he’d even return, this appears to be a prolific new era for Frank Ocean. Not long after an unexpected collaboration with Migos and Calvin Harris, the elusive R&B songwriter has dropped a new song called ‘Chanel’ on the second episode of his Beats 1 show Blonded.
He references how he “sees both sides like Chanel”, getting tattoos in Shibuya (one of Tokyo’s most exciting districts) and the presentation of sexuality.
Hearing that new Frank Ocean and you reach the part where he exposes straight acting gays pic.twitter.com/xNJKPLjggN— trey taylor (@treytylor) March 11, 2017
The production is typically him too, ruffling percussion, deft Autotune on the vocals and sombre piano chords. He posted the lyrics on his Tumblr (see above) and a picture of what is presumably the Chanel rocket lifting off along with the caption “Chanel @ Everywhere”.
