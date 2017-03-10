Nicki Minaj drops three ruthless new tracks

In the wake of Remy Ma’s teeth-grinding diss tracks, Nicki Minaj has called upon her Young Money comrades for a relentless release of three new tunes. “No Frauds” sees Minaj team up with Drake and Lil Wayne, then there’s another Lil Wayne collab “Changed It”, then a solo performance with “Regret In Your Tears”.

On “No Frauds”, the Pinkprint rapper calls out posers and spits: “Tried to drop ‘Another one,’ you was itching to scrap/You exposed your ghostwriter, now you wish it was scrapped/ heard your pussy on yuck, I guess you needed a pap”, referencing one of Ma’s diss tracks.

In “Changed It” she takes another swing: “The bitch gambled her career. Now it gonna be severe,” adding that she’s the one who’s come out on top.

“Regret in Your Tears” takes a different road though, addressing her recent breakup with Meek Mill – you know, the rapping limpet from Nick’s world tour and the dickhead who made a homeless man do pushups for money on an Instagram story.

Taking to Instagram, Minaj called the more confessional track her favourite yet. "Dedicated to all the bad ass, intelligent, strong, loyal women out there. When a man loses us, he loses so much more. Love YOURSELF! You're worth being treated like the QUEEN u are. Never forget that. They gotta APPRECIATE your magic. Or get the steppin. With Love," she wrote.

With a flurry of releases, this could mean that there's a bigger drop coming, with hints of her next album - finally. Listen to the fiery, pull-no-bullshit tracks from the past Dazed cover star below.