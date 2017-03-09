Sky Ferreira is on the Jesus and Mary Chain’s next album

The Jesus and Mary Chain are dropping their first album in almost 20 years at the end of March, Damage and Joy, and it’s been confirmed to feature guest vocals from Sky Ferreira.

Ferreira, a former Dazed cover star and fan of the Scottish band, lends her voice to “Black and Blue”, which Jim Reid says is about “doomed lovers” in an interview with Pitchfork.

“We were just getting the album together, and we realised there were a lot of duets. So we started asking our friends, ‘Well, who do you think we should get?’ And she had just done a vocal with Primal Scream,” explained Reid. “So we had asked Bobby (Gillespie), who do you think we should get to sing on our record, and obviously he said Sky, so, of course, why not? So we asked, and she was keen, and she did a fine job.”

Over on Instagram, the Night Time, My Time singer confirmed the news: “I still can't believe it & they have been top 5 favourite bands since I was in middle school. I even had a poster in my room. Dreams come true <3”.

Reid detailed how he flew out to Budapest to see the musician and record her vocals. The album also features Isobel Campbell of Belle & Sebastian and the Reids’ sister Linda.

Meanwhile, we’re still waiting for her hotly-anticipated sophomore album Masochism, as well as her forthcoming role in David Lynch’s continuation of Twin Peaks.