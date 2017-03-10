The only tracks you need to hear this week

This week’s playlist kicks off with the widescreen, cinemascopic new single by Forest Swords before settling into a sleazy post-punk groove and deadpan vocal by Washington, DC’s Sneaks. There’s also an extra fun, UK funky-inspired Reckonwrong remix of Busy P’s “Genie”, some truly bizarre garage by Wharfwhit, and what can only be described as new age dancehall by Equinoxx Music. The whole thing closes off with a new remix of the Iggy Pop-featuring “Aggrophobe” by Manchester gang PINS.

Listen to the playlist below.