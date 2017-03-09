Watch Kanye West talk life in Chicago and unreleased music

An interview with Kanye West from back in 2013 has been unearthed, in which the rapper talks J Dilla, Chicago and as-of-then unreleased music.

The 22-minute long segment – via Hypebeast – was filmed as part of the Our Vinyl Weighs A Ton documentary for hip-hop label Stones Throw. West compares Dilla with Margiela and seminal Stones Throw artist Pete Rock with Jean–Paul Gaultier, explaining: “As hip-hop producers we were all designers in a way, so maybe I was like the Marc Jacobs of hip-hop.” It’s interesting to hear the TLOP artist make this correlation between fashion and music a short time before his fashion line Yeezy began.

He also chats to director and producer Jeff Broadway about life growing up in Chicago, and also previews lyrics later found on “No More Parties in LA”, three years before its release.

Watch the candid, fascinating interview below.