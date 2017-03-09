Grimes’ music is being reworked for a classical concert

Grimes’ spectral third studio album from way back in 2012, Visions, is to be reinterpreted and performed in a classical concert series. 13 composers will take on tracks from the Canadian musician’s release for the ‘Many Visions: Plumes Deconstructs the Music of Grimes’.

The concerts, organized by Montreal classical ensemble Plumes, will do a Canadian show run, recorded and streamed. Composer Monica Pearce told NOW Magazine that it would be “quite different from the album” of the former Dazed cover star. Pearce, one of the composers tasked with the classical reinterpretation, picked the synthy “Nightmusic”.

“We wanted to see how we could bridge the gap between popular and classical music – we have a suspicion it’s smaller than people think,” Luke Nickel of Winnipeg’s Cluster New Music and Integrated Arts Festival) explained to MusicWorks. “We want to think about interpretation and rearrangement, not only in terms of musical material but also in terms of the spirit of an artist. That led us to Grimes, whose DIY attitude seems to resonate across genres.”

“The theme of the festival is dismantling, taking something apart and reconstructing it,” Geof Holbrook of Plume said.

