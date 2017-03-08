Banksy’s Palestine hotel is soundtracked by Massive Attack

Banksy is opening the Walled Off Hotel in Bethlehem on the West Bank, a spot with “the worst view in the world” that looks out onto the barrier that separates Palestinian and Israeli territories. The art hotel features military barrack-themed rooms curated by artists, a museum and colonial-themed piano bar with original scores from Massive Attack, Nine Inch Nails, the Red Hot Chilli Peppers and Hans Zimmer.

The piano bar, open to people not staying in the hotel too, has an automated piano that plays pre-recorded gigs, with a different concert every evening. Original scores for the piano have been composed by 3D of Massive Attack, Atticus Ross, Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails and film composer Zimmer. A video of Elton John remotely playing an opening party has appeared on Banksy’s YouTube.

Last year, Banksy opened Dismaland, a dystopian theme park in Weston-Super-Mare, with performances from Pussy Riot and Massive Attack.

In a statement about the venture, the enigmatic artist said: “It’s exactly one hundred years since Britain took control of Palestine and started re-arranging the furniture – with chaotic results.

“I don’t know why but it felt like a good time to reflect on what happens when the United Kingdom makes a huge political decision without fully comprehending the consequences.”

Rooms at the hotel start at $30 a night for a budget stay. Some rooms have been designed by Banksy, as well as other artists such as Sami Musa and Dominique Petrin. Banksy, who fully financed the project, wants to keep the hotel open for a full year, and bookings will open from March 11.