Pixelated popstars: Japan’s dance dance revolution

POCKET POP Ever since the release of the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) in July 1983, Japanese musicians have pushed the boundaries of 8-bit and 16-bit sound. From Hirokazu Tanaka, who transformed a 19th century Russian folk song into the Tetris theme tune, to Yuzo Koshiro’s pivotal soundtrack to Streets Of Rage, Japanese musicians have turned limitations in technology into an artform in itself. The release of the Nintendo GameBoy in 1989 made these sounds both portable and inexpensive. That was a good thing – mostly, depending on whether or not you choose to believe the urban legend of Pokémon’s Lavender Town. But with that new capacity for technology and compositional tools like Little Sound DJ came chiptune, the artform of turning hacked games consoles into musical instruments. While it remains a niche genre reserved for those who have the patience to trawl through a large amount of lacklustre offerings, the genre hits its peak in Japan.

For the chiptune purists there’s Professor Sakamoto, whose 2016 album INSERT vol​.​3 – NINJA OR DIE is an 8-bit ode to a Shinobi-esque video game that never existed. Live, Professor Sakamoto performs dressed as a Berghain-dwelling Darth Vader with a Famicom Disk System attached to his head. Others, like producer, label founder, and graphic designer Toriena, are brands in and of themselves, collaborating on GameBoy-inspired clothing lines and hoodies that we’re all far too old to wear. Outside the realm of solely 8-bit influences, however, is where the future lies, with labels like the Tokyo-based Trekkie Trax fusing western influences with sounds of the arcade. As long-running labels like Booty Tune bring juke and footwork to the Far East, Trekkie Trax merge similar global genres with chiptune to pump Street Fighter-inspired Miami bass from your laptop speakers. Trekkie Trax releases like Hiroki Yamamura’s “Disco Traveler” and Carpainter’s “Out of Resistance” hark back to the retrofuturism of titles like Wipeout, while Masayoshi Iimori’s “Break Over DPA” (as featured on beatmania IIDX 24), ensures that 8-bit lives on for the next generation.

VIRTUAL INSANITY If you think the UK’s nightlife laws are a little outdated, be thankful you don’t live in Japan. Until 2015, a 67-year-old law was in place across the country stipulating that venues that allowed their customers to dance were classed as ‘adult entertainment establishments’, and as such were banned from opening past midnight. It’s also common to find internet cafes (or mangakissa) doubling up as overnight lodgings for Japan’s avid gamers, and the country has one of the highest rates of game addiction anywhere in the world. With the increasing popularity of VR, it’s understandable to see why wouldbe night owls could turn to adopting a virtual world as their own, and it’s not completely farfetched to think it could create the country’s future pop stars too. Virtual pop stars have become big business in Japan of late. Relative new kids on the block Eight of Triangle are, well, just pretty unnerving all in all, and Hatsune Miku recently played a sell-out show at London’s Barbican despite the fact she doesn’t actually exist. In fact, with the rise of VR and the Oculus Rift, games like Hatsune Miku: Project Diva X put you in the audience of the virtual pop star’s virtual performance, virtually. As a Japanese term which roughly translates as ‘geek performance’, Otaku Gei describes a dance craze seen at J-Pop concerts where grown men hold glow sticks and move in unison with each other to the sound of girls over half their age. It derives from Romeo & Juliet, apparently, but thanks to VR and a non-existent band called the Cinderella Girls, you don’t even need to leave the house to dance with teenagers. For those who want to be the star themselves, however, then Joysound VR fuse two of Japan’s favourite pastimes: karaoke and idolising J-Pop icons. If singing at the television alone in your house doesn’t sound ideal then you can (sort of) do it in the company of one of Japan’s biggest boybands, Golden Bomber, as you join them onstage amongst thousands of virtual fans.