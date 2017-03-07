The xx share new video for ‘Say Something Loving’

The xx have released the video to their single “Say Something Loving”, taken from their recent album I See You.

The lo-fi video features a photogenic cast – including models Montell Martin and Elliott Jay Brown – kissing, skating and dancing under flashing lights. It also includes shots and visuals taken from the band's hometown of south-west London. It is their second video to be directed by Alasdair McLellan following “On Hold”, which debuted late last year.

“We wanted to celebrate our hometown and revisit some of the places that remind us of our friendship when we were growing up,” the band explained. Watch the full video above.