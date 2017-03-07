Chance the Rapper gives $1 million to Chicago public schools

Chance the Rapper has announced that he is donating $1 million to Chicago Public Schools. He broke the news at a press conference held at Chicago’s Westcott Elementary School after a meeting with Illinois governor Bruce Rauner last week, where they spoke about public education funding and “important issues” for Chicago.

The rapper said the meeting went “a little different than it should have” – speaking at the press conference, he described Rauner’s responses as “vague”, telling the crowd “Gov. Rauner, do your job!” The meeting was initiated after the politician tweeted his congratulations to the Grammy-winning artist, and Chance then asked to meet.

“Our talks were unsuccessful. Governor Rauner still won’t commit to giving Chicago’s kids a chance without caveats or ultimatums,” Chance said at the press conference, recorded on an Instagram live feed. He then announced his plan to give $1 million to CPS that would “support arts and arithmetics programming”.

“This isn't about politics, this isn't about posturing, this is about taking care of the kids," he said. “This check that I donated is a call to action. I'm challenging major companies and corporations in Chicago and all across the nation to donate and to take action.”

“Our kids should not be held hostage because of political positions,” Chance added.

A deadlock on the state spending plan by lawmakers has seen a fight over budgets span two years. Public schools in Chicago may close early due to the $200 million funding gap.

The Coloring Book rapper also confirmed that his non-profit group Social Works will make donations of $10,000 to individual schools for every $100,000 raised. The first to benefit from this will be Westcott Elementary. Chance detailed that money would come from ticket sales of his tour. He’s since updated his website with information on how to donate to Chicago Public Schools.