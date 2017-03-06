Gorillaz to make live return with their very own festival

Gorillaz have confirmed their first official UK show since 2010, at the first edition of their own festival, titled Demon Dayz. The inaugural event, named after their second record, will be held in Dreamland amusement park in Margate, England this coming June.

The electronic virtual four-piece made a recent return with the single “Hallelujah Money” from a new album coming out later in 2017 – an LP that member Jamie Hewlett described as “really fucking special”. “Hallelujah Money” explores themes of “power, big business, and humanity”, and makes references to wall-building, corporate money, and power.

The last few months saw the band tease new music, with Noodle showing up on OkCupid, the launch of an official Instagram and a series of animated ‘books’.

It’s been seven years since the band’s last UK performance as part of their Plastic Beach World Tour. Demon Dayz will be curated by Damon Albarn and Hewlett. A full line-up hasn’t been released yet, but tickets for the event are available from March 10. A ticket to the one-day event also includes free admission to the Dreamland amusement park.

Read the intricate backstory of the world’s most famous virtual band here.