Car Biggie was shot dead in goes on sale for $1.5m

A week after the BMW that Tupac was killed in went on sale for $1.5m, the car that The Notorious B.I.G. was murdered in is now being auctioned for exactly the same price.

The rapper lost his life in the vehicle – a 1997 GMC Suburban – during a drive-by shooting on March 9 1997. Despite being part of one of the most infamous moments in hip-hop history, its previous owner – a mother of six – didn’t know about the car’s significance until 2005, when the LAPD informed her of its history.

The car’s original passenger door, through which Biggie was shot, was removed by police for evidence shortly after the incident. However, Moments in Time – the auctioneers responsible for overseeing the sale – have apparently promised to replace the current door with the bullethole-perforated original.

So, if you’re the kind of person who likes buying murder scenes for millions for dollars, the better buy might be Tupac’s black 1996 BMW 750iL, where the rapper get shot dead in a Las Vegas drive-by. The Suburban has 114,000 miles on the dash, whilst the BMV only has 90,000.