M.I.A: The Trump administration have ‘mental disorders’

M.I.A has questioned the Trump administration’s mental health, calling the US president’s cabinet “pathological liars” with “psychopathic behaviour traits”.

The “P.O.W.A” rapper made the controversial claims on Twitter last night, while she was discussing her own struggles with dyslexia and mental illness. According to her, Trump’s team “show signs” of mental disorders, and should go through “vetting” for their “psychopathic behaviour traits.”

“Mental disorder is serious. Psychopathic behaviour traits should be analysed in schools” she wrote. “You know trumps office shows signs. They r pathological liers (sic). All politicians should go through vetting for psychopathic behaviour traits.”

M.I.A – real name Mathangi ‘Maya’ Arulpragasam – also revealed that she would be deleting her Twitter account in “24 hours”. The decision, she implied, was to protest the social networking site’s refusal to fund research on mental illness. “Since twitter provides a platform to people with disorder, they should fund research on how we can help, prevent and cure people suffering,” she explained.

“It's a miracle I ever broke out of the end of the ends of life – or made music,” she added, musing over her own experiences. “People will always drag you down or try flip the truth. You have to be mentally strong to do this.”