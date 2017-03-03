Watch Lorde return with track ‘Green Light’

Four years since a massive debut album and a week of teasers and treasure hunts, Lorde has finally released “Green Light”, unveiling a video to go with the fiery track.

While on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show, Lorde said the record had to be “really special” and not “sound the same as the old stuff”. She added that it was about “my first major heartbreak.”

“It’s not something that I really am used to writing about. It took me a while to be able to figure out how to write about that.”

She continued: “This is that drunk girl at the party dancing around crying about her ex-boyfriend who everyone thinks is a mess. That’s her tonight and tomorrow she starts to rebuild. And that’s the song for me.”

Lorde also confirmed that her second album was on its way, titled Melodrama. She described how the dance-pop song “Green Light” was the first song she wrote across an 18 month period of creating and producing her sophomore album.

The former Dazed cover star also talked about the impact of starting her musical career young. “I moved out of home and all of a sudden I was kind of figuring out who am I when I'm alone? Who am I when I'm doing things just for myself? And I feel like you can really hear that on this record. There's definitely moments where it's like ‘Oh, she really went there.’”

In November, the artist discussed her then upcoming new music as she turned 20-years-old. In a Facebook post, she wrote: “I’m not a kid anymore and more and more I’m realising that the weirdness of those Mylar balloons is going to be okay. Writing Pure Heroine was my way of enshrining our teenage glory, putting it up in lights forever so that part of me never dies, and this record – well, this one is about what comes next.”

This week, the singer held a scavenger hunt in New Zealand, where fans could follow along to a map she posted on Twitter to get clues about her new music.

Watch the video for “Green Light” below.