The only tracks you need to hear this week

Our playlist this week features two new tracks by Naked and Rose McGowan, both taken from our recently-launched National Anthems project. The first was recorded by the Scottish noise duo literally while throwing up; the latter was described by the actor, activist, filmmaker, and musician as giving voice to the “emotions and thoughts” of women bracing themselves for the most brutal elements of the Trump administration as they systematically dismantle Roe v. Wade. Elsewhere, there are new tracks by Canadian rapper Cadence Weapon (teaming up with producer Kaytranada) and the mysterious “UBER SPLIFF TO GATWICK” by the equally mysterious DIAL 666 8100.

Listen to the playlist below.