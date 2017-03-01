Watch Rihanna’s inspiring Humanitarian of the Year speech

Rihanna’s impressive philanthropy was honoured at Harvard yesterday, with the singer receiving a “Humanitarian Of The Year” award from the University.

In a ceremony celebrating her achievements, Rihanna – real name Robyn Fenty – delivered an inspiring five-minute speech to students at the college.

“So I made it to Harvard,” she began jokingly, flipping her hair. “Never thought I'd be able to say that in my life, but it feels good.”

The “Love On The Brain” singer was being honoured for several projects. She’s funded the construction of “a state-of-the-art centre for oncology and nuclear medicine to diagnose and treat breast cancer” in her hometown of Bridgetown, Barbados, and has also launched a scholarship program to help Carribean students attend US colleges. She’s also an ambassador for the Global Partnership for Education and Global Citizen Project – two organisations that aim to help young girls in developing countries get access to education.

In her speech, Rihanna stressed the importance of charity work. “All you need to do is help one person, expecting nothing in return,” the singer said. “What that little girl watching those commercials didn't know is that you don't have to be rich to be a humanitarian, you don't have to be rich to help somebody. You don't have to be famous, you don't even have to be college educated. But it starts with your neighbour... you just do whatever you can to help in any way that you can.”

Watch the full speech below (it starts from around the 1:16:00 mark).