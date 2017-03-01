Lorde sends fans on a treasure hunt for her new music

Photography Ryan McGinley; styling Robbie Spencer

Earlier this week, Lorde aired a mysterious visual on New Zealand TV, teasing new music. The clip shows the singer in the back of a car, drinking soda with the radio playing an unknown song – two days (March 2 and March 3) with two places (New York and New Zealand respectively) flash on screen – what could be release dates. A second teaser shows the singer walking beside traffic with the same dates and a piano and drum beat playing in the background. Just today, Lorde tweeted a map of Auckland, telling fans: “I’ve organised a few more little glimpses at what's coming. If you want to know more, consult the map”. Three spots were marked: Auckland’s town hall, Ponsonby and Herne Bay.

AUCKLAND: from 9:30pm TONIGHT, i've organised a few more little glimpses at what's coming. if you want to know more, consult the map.. ❇️ pic.twitter.com/IVMcksOS8M — Lorde (@lorde) March 1, 2017

Big crowds, according to Stuff.co.nz, turned up to Ponsonby, where an old white car sat with neon green lights, filled with smoke. “I do my makeup in someone else’s car” was pasted onto one of the windows, feeding speculation that these are lyrics to a new song. At the town hall in central Auckland, the words “Green Light” were projected onto a wall. A short snippet of music played on a loop. Lorde later tweeted that she had sent fans to the wrong beach for the final location. After the correction, people made their way to Herne Bay Beach, where a green sign read: “She thinks you love the beach, you’re such a damn liar.”

Record of the Day editor Lee Thompson reported on Twitter that Lorde’s new single is, incidentally, titled “Green Light”, although the artist hasn’t confirmed it. When the singer was celebrating her 20th birthday back in November, the former Dazed cover star reflected on her teenage years, and also gave some details about her sophomore album, written in a “a colossal year”. She said she explored “in a profound, scary, blood-aching way, who I was when I was alone”, being away from home and having her heart broken. “Writing Pure Heroine was my way of enshrining our teenage glory, putting it up in lights forever so that part of me never dies, and this record – well, this one is about what comes next," she wrote on Facebook at the time. She said she was excited to show fans the record, and the lyrics were “the best I’ve written in my life”. “I just need to keep working a while longer to make it as good as it can be,” she added. “You’ll have to hold on. The big day is not tomorrow, or even next month realistically, but soon.” It’s been four years since Lorde’s debut album, Pure Heroine, with only a few collaborations and single releases since then. Watch the television teaser aired on New Zealand TV below.