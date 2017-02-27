Behind the outrageous cover art of hip hop mixtapes

Open Damn Son Where Did You Find This? to any page and you’ll be hit with excessive and outrageous imagery from a brief moment in hip hop history. The black hardback showcases a loose, ten-year period between 2002 and 2012 that saw rap mixtapes adopt increasingly illicit cover artwork – a living, breathing counterculture birthed outside of the mainstream. Authored by Tobias Hansson and Michael Thorsby, this book is a striking visual testament to the short flowering of reality-transcending artwork and designers who took creative expression to the extreme.

Damn Son Where Did You Find This? looks at a time when explicit, in-your-face artists like Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and Young Jeezy took centre stage. Mixtape subculture always existed alongside mainstream releases, and these artists often rose to fame thanks to the outrageous, unfettered mixtapes that they released locally – and which they didn’t stop producing even after they’d been snapped up by major labels and hit the bigtime. As Tobias Hansson explains, “Official hip hop albums had to have two songs for girls, three songs for the white audience, radio-friendly tracks. But mixtapes meant total freedom; artists could put out whatever they wanted.” And that music was big: harder, more raw, and less aimed at the clubs, hip hop of this era was reflective of American society’s darker side, with reference to beefs, violence, and drugs. Hansson and Thorsby also noticed the music of the era reflecting a broader societal shift towards hypercapitalism: “Hip hop was bombastic,” says Hansson. “This was the peak of trap rap, coke rap, drug dealer rap – the bigger and more outrageous, the better.” The music needed equally big and outrageous artwork to represent it, so mixtape covers transformed into ultra-condensed, totally uncensored, and often bizarre collages of ideas. “Run any of these covers through a legal department and they’d have been killed,” laughs Thorsby. “They’re without restriction and they reflect the music’s culture of loudness.”

This culture of loudness had a secondary use, too. Thanks to a dramatic change in music technology at the beginning of the century, CDs replaced cassettes and online mixtape platforms like DatPiff sprang up. Mixtape culture was booming and the sheer amount of product available meant that covers had to grab attention. “There were so many mixtapes, people would choose them depending on the cover design before they even looked at the artist,” Hansson explains. “As long as the artwork turned heads, it could be as weird or explicit as the designer wanted.” The covers also let people know which mixtapes were the freshest. Absurd covers – a crossbreed of hip hop culture and 24-hour rolling news – flourished. “Two days after the (2008 US presidential) election, you’d check the mixtapes and there’d be a cover with a rapper looking like Obama,” says Thorsby. “That’s how you knew it was the latest.”

Mixtape covers went hand-in-hand with the music, but they also took on a life of their own, becoming channels of expression for the Photoshop maestros responsible for creating them. The majority of the artists featured in Damn Son Where Did You Find This? had very little formal training, but Thorsby – who has a long career in art direction and graphic design – is astounded when he talks about their work. “The way these guys put together such widely different elements and make it fit in perspective, colour and structure to make it seem like such a perfect image – it’s unbelievable,” he says.

Damn Son Where Did You Find This? is a snapshot of something transient – cover art has gradually become less important over time, with hardcopy practically discarded and many blogs and servers having shut down. The period of extreme visual culture started to peter out around 2012 as everything moved online, streaming became widespread, and hip hop started to change. Of course, mixtapes aren’t dead, and prolific artists like Gucci Mane continue to put them out, but the appropriation of mixtape culture by the mainstream – with established artists and major label-signed newcomers alike putting out their own versions of the mixtape – means that the independent visual has been diluted and the graphic, uncensored images that once adorned mixtapes can no longer exist. This is what compelled Thorsby and Hansson to start their project. From a dizzying 5000 images, they’ve whittled the book down to a fascinating showcase of five of the most skilled and influential mixtape cover designers of the time. We spoke to the pair about why they chose these artists and found out a little more about the mysterious men behind this wild art form.

MIAMI KAOS