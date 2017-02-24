Arca releases haunting video for ‘Anoche’

Just days after announcing his third, self-titled album, Arca has revealed a brand new music video for “Anoche”. It’s the second track to get an airing from the record following “Piel” earlier this week.

Like “Piel”, “Anoche” heavily features Arca’s beautiful voice, signalling a new direction for an artist primarily known for his production. And like the song, its video puts Arca himself front-and-centre. Directed by longtime visual collaborator Jesse Kanda (who also designed the Arca artwork), the video sees Arca – wearing a corset and bearing cuts to his flesh – dancing amongst dead and wounded bodies.

Arca will perform with Jesse Kanda at London’s Roundhouse on April 28, with tickets going on sale today (February 24). Watch the video for “Anoche” above.