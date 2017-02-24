Watch Anohni’s reflective video for ‘Paradise’

Anohni has released the striking visual for “Paradise”, the title track from her upcoming EP. The video stars model and visual artist Eliza Douglas.

According to director Colin Whitaker, the clip sees Douglas “move through reflections of different images of paradise” – as she drives, images of serene beaches and forests, as well as Paradise Garage club in New York flash across the screen.

Anohni’s EP, to be released March 17, will feature collaborators from her Hopelessness album, Oneohtrix Point Never and Hudson Mohawke. In a previous statement about the companion EP, she said it would aim to “support activist conversations” and “disrupt assumptions about popular music.”

The musician recently released “Smoke ‘Em Out” with CocoRosie, an anti-Trump track for the Women’s March.