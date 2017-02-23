Kanye West is ‘launching a makeup brand’

Kanye West has filed legal documents declaring his intention to start up a cosmetics line, according to TMZ .

The rapper is reportedly calling the brand – which will include makeup, perfumes and lotions – “Donda”, as a tribute to his mother who passed away in 2007.

West first mentioned his plans to develop a “Donda” communications company last February, when he unveiled a business plan on Twitter. The diagram – which charted his planned “categories of influence” – included his potential ventures in medical research, alternative energy sources, transportation, and consumer finance. At the time, beauty or cosmetics weren’t mentioned.

See the full chart below: