Kanye West is ‘launching a make-up brand’
The ‘Donda’ line will reportedly include makeup, perfumes and lotions
Dazed Digital
Kanye West has filed legal documents declaring his intention to start up a cosmetics line, according to TMZ .
The rapper is reportedly calling the brand – which will include make-up, perfumes and lotions – “Donda”, as a tribute to his mother who passed away in 2007.
West first mentioned his plans to develop the “Donda” communications company last February, when he unveiled a business plan on Twitter. The diagram – which charted his planned “categories of influence” – included his potential ventures in medical research, alternative energy sources, transportation, and consumer finance. At the time, beauty or cosmetics weren’t mentioned.
See the full chart below:
Here is my Donda chart that I wrote 4 years ago that everyone laughed at… pic.twitter.com/g1po6Z3H55— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016
