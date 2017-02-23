Rihanna to be awarded Harvard’s ‘Humanitarian of the Year’

Harvard University has chosen Rihanna as its 2017 recipient of the Peter J. Gomes Humanitarian Award for her admirable philanthropic work.

According to Harvard Foundation director S. Allen Counter, the Anti singer is being recognised for building “a state-of-the-art centre for oncology and nuclear medicine to diagnose and treat breast cancer” in her hometown of Bridgetown, Barbados.

She is also being honoured for founding the Clara and Lionel Foundation Scholarship Program – named after her grandparents – which is designed to help Caribbean students attend colleges in the US. That’s on top of her regular support of the Global Partnership for Education and Global Citizen Project, which aims to give children, especially young girls, in over 60 developing countries access to education (RiRi was in Malawi last month as a Global Citizen ambassador, sharing a photo of her visit on Instagram).