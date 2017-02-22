Arca signs to XL and sings beautifully on new track
The fearless spirit lands on a new label and opens another chapter in his life with ‘Piel’, taken from his forthcoming self-titled third album
- TextThomas Gorton
Arca has signed to XL Recordings, announced a new album, and released a new track called “Piel” – a piece of music that signals the opening of a new chapter for the indomitable creative force. For the first time on record, he’s singing. The close, intimate vocal suggests that, as he will always do on his records, finding new ways to bare his soul. Tellingly, the album is called Arca (rather than Reverie, as previously announced), hinting that this will be his truest voyage of self-discovery to date.
“Here’s my voice and all my guts: feel free to judge it,” says Arca of the record in a statement accompanying the release. “It’s like a bullfight: you’re watching emotional violence for pleasure. So this is a character who, almost as a mockery of the transaction, goes uncomfortably deep, into self-mutilation. ‘You want gore? Here’s gore.’”
Jesse Kanda, Arca’s longtime collaborator and close friend, has once again designed the artwork for the album. Listen to “Piel” and check the tracklist for Arca below.
01. Piel
02. Anoche
03. Saunter
04. Urchin
05. Reverie
06. Castration
07. Sin Rumbo
08. Coraje
09. Whip
10. Desafío
11. Fugaces
12. Miel
13. Child
Follow Thomas Gorton on Twitter here @angstromhoot
Have some news? Let us know on tips@dazedmedia.com