Listen to our latest show on Radar Radio with Venus X

For our latest monthly show on Radar Radio, hosted by Alice Nicolov and produced by James Craigie, we play new and exclusive music by Iranian artists Ash Koosha and Sevdaliza, Fade to Mind’s Kingdom, synth duo Teengirl Fantasy, and Manchester MC Fox.

We also speak to DJ and GHE20G0TH1K co-founder Venus X about Putaria Maxima Volume 1, her new mixtape with Asmara (one half of DJ duo Nguzunguzu, and a member of Future Brown). Putaria Maxima was inspired by Venus and Asmara’s trip to São Paulo, Brazil last year, where they played shows with baile funk MCs and producers who showed them the favelas they live and record in. While in Brazil they realised how much the local artists enjoyed US rap music, triggering the idea for Putaria Maxima: a blend of American hip hop and Brazilian baile funk. On the show, Venus describes the trip, linking “the coolest rappers in Brazil” to “the coolest rappers in America”, and working with a tight-knit international family.

