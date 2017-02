This week’s been a busy one for new music, with releases by Arca, Lana del Rey, Future and more finding their way onto the web. There’s also been a tonne of exciting music on Soundcloud. We’ve dug out new tracks including some fantastic DIY pop by the mysterious Superorganism, glowing rap beats by Scottish producer Sam Gellaitry, a new house roller from Jacques Greene, and Andy Stott’s ecstatic remix of late avant-garde visionary Arthur Russell.

Listen to the playlist below.