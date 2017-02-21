Watch a pre-fame Erykah Badu perform at an open mic night

Earlier this month, Erykah Badu’s iconic and influential debut album Baduizm celebrated its 20th birthday. The soul singer has been keeping things nostalgic on social media recently, and today uploaded some old footage of her performing at an open mic night, as The FADER report.

Recorded at Brooklyn’s Moon Café in 1995, the clip features the then-relatively unknown Badu performing a version of “On & On”, which would later appear on Baduizm. Badu posted the footage on Facebook alongside the caption, “I guess you just gotta take that first leap...huh?”