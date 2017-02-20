Passenger calls cops on Mykki Blanco for sitting beside him
Following the strange incident on a Delta Airlines flight, the rapper called it the ‘most bizarre form of homophobia I have ever encountered’
Mykki Blanco took to Twitter to detail an incident that took place while attempting to fly from Toronto to Detroit, in what the rapper called “the most bizarre form of homophobia I have ever encountered”.
While onboard a Delta Airlines flight, a passenger beside Blanco reportedly called the police to express that they were uncomfortable sitting beside “someone like (him)”. The rapper, who’s currently on tour with Cakes Da Killa, was asleep when the authorities were called, only waking up when they arrived.
“He said that he was not comfortable and did not know how Delta allowed ‘someone like me’ to board the plane with him and sit next to him,” Blanco tweeted. He claimed that officers said an FBI report would be made about the “interaction”, and he was threatened with jail if he kept asking questions.
“If the story I shared earlier involving my flight from Toronto to Detroit seems vague it's because it is,” he later tweeted. Musicians, fans and prominent people on social media joined on Twitter to express anger and concern to the airline over the incident.
I just took a flight from Toronto to Detroit Michigan and when I woke up the gentlemen sitting next to me had the policed called— mykki blanco (@MykkiBlanco) February 17, 2017
He said that he was not comfortable and did not know how @Delta allowed "someone like me" to board the plane with him and sit next to him— mykki blanco (@MykkiBlanco) February 17, 2017
This is REAL @Delta. Then I was told by a police officer that an FBI report would be made from our "interaction", except I did not interact— mykki blanco (@MykkiBlanco) February 17, 2017
I was told I would "go to jail" if I continued to ask questions about why this police officer was giving preferential treatment to this man— mykki blanco (@MykkiBlanco) February 17, 2017
I was then told I could file a report myself and give "my side of the story".. but the entire incident itself is fabricated— mykki blanco (@MykkiBlanco) February 17, 2017
This is the most bizarre form of homophobia I have ever encountered— mykki blanco (@MykkiBlanco) February 17, 2017
