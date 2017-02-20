Passenger calls cops on Mykki Blanco for sitting beside him

Mykki Blanco took to Twitter to detail an incident that took place while attempting to fly from Toronto to Detroit, in what the rapper called “the most bizarre form of homophobia I have ever encountered”.

While onboard a Delta Airlines flight, a passenger beside Blanco reportedly called the police to express that they were uncomfortable sitting beside “someone like (him)”. The rapper, who’s currently on tour with Cakes Da Killa, was asleep when the authorities were called, only waking up when they arrived.

“He said that he was not comfortable and did not know how Delta allowed ‘someone like me’ to board the plane with him and sit next to him,” Blanco tweeted. He claimed that officers said an FBI report would be made about the “interaction”, and he was threatened with jail if he kept asking questions.

“If the story I shared earlier involving my flight from Toronto to Detroit seems vague it's because it is,” he later tweeted. Musicians, fans and prominent people on social media joined on Twitter to express anger and concern to the airline over the incident.

Read Blanco’s tweets for the full explanation below.