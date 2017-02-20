Listen to Lana Del Rey’s angelic track ‘Love’

After mysterious posters featuring Lana Del Rey appeared around LA at the weekend, the singer dropped a band new track, titled “Love”.

It’s been two years since Del Rey’s Honeymoon album, released in 2015. Recently she featured on The Weeknd’s album Starboy, contributing vocals and lyrics to “Stargirl Interlude” and “Party Monster”.

Speculation online says that the singer’s next album could be titled Young and in Love, after she registered a track of the same name last month. It’s written by “Summertime Sadness” writer Rick Nowels, Benny Blanco and Emily Haynie who was involved in “Born To Die”. Though the posters popped up to across Los Angeles, Del Rey didn't comment on the track release at all on social media or elsewhere.

“Love” is available on most streaming services now – listen to the track on Apple Music below.