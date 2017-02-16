Sia asks Kanye West to go fur-free for Yeezy collection

“This is the reality of fur for fashion - it’s so sad,” she added, attaching a link to a YouTube video titled “Under the Fur Coats: Rabbits’ Screams of Death”.

Prior to the debut of Kanye West ’s latest collection, Sia took the opportunity to tweet the rapper and designer: “Would you consider going fur free?”.

Dear @kanyewest would you consider going fur free? This is the reality of fur for fashion - it's so sad 😰 https://t.co/fdUhN78nlg

Ye’s Yeezy Season 5, his collaboration with adidas, was unveiled at Pier 59 at New York Fashion Week. The show saw the return of his signature merch style and military influence, as well as a departure from his usual muted palette to include dark reds and blues, and Halima Aden, the first hijab-wearing model signed to IMG, walked the runway in a large fur coat. The Yeezy collection featured huge fur coats and accessories, but Vogue reports they were faux.

Sia previously reached out to Kim Kardashian on Twitter, linking the same video after seeing the star and daughter North West wearing fur. When Azealia Banks posted images and videos of a blood and feather-covered area, claiming to have sacrificed chickens, Sia tweeted: “Sacrificing animals for your gain is the wackest shit I've ever heard. Get ahead by being awesome, kind and working hard.”

