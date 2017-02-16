Kesha releases offensive, body-shaming emails from Dr. Luke

The ongoing legal battle between Kesha and Lukasz “Dr. Luke” Gottwald rages on, with the singer this week releasing a slew of offensive emails from the music producer.

The messages – which are addressed to Kesha’s manager, Monica Cornia – allegedly offer a glimpse at the abuse the singer was forced to endure while working with Dr.Luke. According to Page Six, they show him swearing at Kesha, mocking her looks, and criticising her decision to break a juice cleanse with Diet Coke. The producer also suggests that “A-list songwriters and producers” aren’t interested in working with the singer “because of her weight.”

Another exchange sees Kesha attempt to change a line in her song “Crazy Kids” – swapping “You see us in the club sip-sippin’ bub” to “You see us in the streets we da we da freaks” because she doesn’t go to clubs. The producer allegedly responds by writing: “I don’t give a shit what you want. If you were smart you would go in and sing it.”

The leak comes a year after a New York judge denied Kesha’s request to formally cut ties with Dr.Luke. The singer is currently locked into an exclusive recording contract with both Sony and the producer, despite alleging that he verbally assaulted her, forced her to take drugs, and raped her. At the time, she also claimed that he had called her a “fat fucking refrigerator”. Dr. Luke has denied all allegations.

While these latest emails are yet to surface online, Christine Lepera, a lawyer for Dr. Luke, has decried the “out-of-context” nature of their content.

“Kesha and her attorneys continue to mislead by refusing to disclose the larger record of evidence showing the bad faith of Kesha Sebert and her representatives which is greatly damaging to them,” Lepera explained in a statement. “It also shows the tremendous support that Dr. Luke provided Kesha regarding artistic and personal issues, including Kesha’s own concerns over her weight.”

Earlier this month, it was revealed that the producer was also planning to sue Kesha for texts she had sent to Lady Gaga about the sexual assault allegations. According to the court claim, the messages had been defamatory, and were part of a planned “smear campaign” to ruin the producer’s career.

“Dr. Luke looks forward to full vindication in Court,” Lepera added.