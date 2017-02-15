Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard is crowdfunding a music video
The Dazed cover star and wannabe music video director has launched an Indiegogo to help make the visuals for a ‘Western’ track by the band Playdate
Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard is an actor, keen musician and now would-be music video director, currently crowdfunding for a visual project he intends to make for the band Playdate.
Working with Vine personality Josh Ovalle, the pair has already beat their target of $6,000 meant to fund the ‘Western’ film project. In a video to go with the Indiegogo, Wolfhard says: “I've been wanting to direct for a very long time and I met a new friend that I've known for a couple months named Josh Orvalle… and we've finally come up with a reason to a make a film, a music video.”
Wolfhard previously starred in the music video for the Canadian punk band PUP’s track, “Sleep in the Heat”. The visual was a sequel to the band’s 2013 video for “Guilt Trip”, which also starred Wolfhard as a younger version of PUP singer Stefan Babcock.
The crowdfunder page details the plot of the short film: Wolfhard will star as Spike, on a mission to rescue Emily from an abusive home. Spike then comes face-to-face, Western-style, with Emily’s father.
He explains more: “We're really drawn to Westerns like The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, because the characters are so badass, super interesting, and iconic. The conflict is also so intense – classic stand-offs, back-stabbing, etc. So as teenagers, bringing this genre into our modern world, how would that translate into a suburban neighbourhood? And how would a teenaged vigilante, played by Finn, look like? We think this is a really cool, unexplored concept that would be really fun and interesting to see through.”
